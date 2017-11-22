Screenshot
Lane blocked, possible injuries after U.S. 278 crash in Bluffton

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 22, 2017 03:16 PM

A crash on U.S. 278 in Bluffton closed one lane of pre-Thanksgiving traffic Wednesday afternoon, Beaufort County traffic cameras showed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic information, the 2:45 p.m. crash in the eastbound lanes of Fording Island Road near Simmonsville Road resulted in injuries. No further details were available.

Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles and at least one involved vehicle on the right shoulder, with the right lane blocked by a fire truck around 3 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

