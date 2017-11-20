Beaufort County Traffic Management
One taken to hospital after crash on William Hilton Parkway

By Caitlin Turner And Ashley Jean Reese

November 20, 2017 08:48 AM

One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a crash on William Hilton Parkway near Jarvis Park.

The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to Joheida Fister, spokesperson for Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the parkway and is blocked the left lane near Gumtree Road until around 9:15 a.m., according to Beaufort County traffic cameras.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

