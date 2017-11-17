A car rests against a Dollar General on Thursday, one of four vehicle crashes the Burton Fire District responded to that day.
A car rests against a Dollar General on Thursday, one of four vehicle crashes the Burton Fire District responded to that day. Dan Byrne Burton Fire District
A car rests against a Dollar General on Thursday, one of four vehicle crashes the Burton Fire District responded to that day. Dan Byrne Burton Fire District

Traffic

One day. Four vehicle crashes. One building struck. A busy day for Burton firefighters

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 17, 2017 10:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Burton fighters responded to four crashes Thursday that resulted in minor injuries. One of the vehicles collided with a building, firefighters said.

The first crash was reported at 8 a.m. at the Parris Island Gateway and Grafton Drive intersection, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The single- vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries and caused delays for approximately half an hour.

The second crash happened around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General at 548 Parris Island Gateway when a vehicle collided with the building. Damages to the vehicle and building were minor and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Just an hour later, the fire district responded to a crash on Trask Parkway. It involved only one vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Less than an hour later, a fourth crash happened on Parris Island Gateway when a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported and delays were minimal.

The fire district has responded to over 304 crashes so far this year. Fifteen of those crashes happened within the last week.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

    Jordan Anderson, 22, of Claxton, Ga., led Yemassee Police Department on a high-speed chase after he refused to get out of his car.

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase
Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17 0:41

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17
Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

View More Video