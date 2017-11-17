One day. Four vehicle crashes. One building struck. A busy day for Burton firefighters

Burton fighters responded to four crashes Thursday that resulted in minor injuries. One of the vehicles collided with a building, firefighters said.
The first crash was reported at 8 a.m. at the Parris Island Gateway and Grafton Drive intersection, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The single- vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries and caused delays for approximately half an hour.
The second crash happened around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General at 548 Parris Island Gateway when a vehicle collided with the building. Damages to the vehicle and building were minor and the driver suffered minor injuries.
Just an hour later, the fire district responded to a crash on Trask Parkway. It involved only one vehicle and no injuries were reported.
Never miss a local story.
Less than an hour later, a fourth crash happened on Parris Island Gateway when a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported and delays were minimal.
The fire district has responded to over 304 crashes so far this year. Fifteen of those crashes happened within the last week.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments