Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District

Traffic

3-vehicle accident delays commuters on Parris Island Gateway

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 14, 2017 8:59 AM

A three-vehicle accident delayed traffic Tuesday morning on Parris Island Gateway in Port Royal, according to the Burton Fire District.

No injuries were reported in the crash at Broad River Drive, but commuters through the intersection were delayed for about 45 minutes, a news release from the fire district said.

The Burton Fire District reported it has responded to over 300 motor vehicle accidents in 2017.

During the same period in 2016, the district responded to approximately 260 accidents, the news release said.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

    Beaufort resident Lucas Posey shot this video on Thursday afternoon of a raging mad motorcyclist as he confronts a driver of a passenger vehicle on Boundary Street.

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street
Crash on Bluffton Parkway near S.C. 46 traffic circle 0:57

Crash on Bluffton Parkway near S.C. 46 traffic circle
She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck 0:33

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck

View More Video