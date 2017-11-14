3-vehicle accident delays commuters on Parris Island Gateway

A three-vehicle accident delayed traffic Tuesday morning on Parris Island Gateway in Port Royal, according to the Burton Fire District.
No injuries were reported in the crash at Broad River Drive, but commuters through the intersection were delayed for about 45 minutes, a news release from the fire district said.
The Burton Fire District reported it has responded to over 300 motor vehicle accidents in 2017.
During the same period in 2016, the district responded to approximately 260 accidents, the news release said.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
