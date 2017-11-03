After 2 are killed in Jasper County crash, Highway Patrol needs help finding this vehicle

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who may have witnessed a deadly crash on U.S. 17 in Jasper County late Thursday that left two people dead.

On Friday afternoon, the Highway Patrol released a flyer describing the vehicle. Investigators are now trying to find the driver with the hope of learning more about the collision. The vehicle was described as red, but the make and model are unknown, the patrol said.

James Reynolds, 44, of Beaufort, and Alexis Hilbert, 22, of Miami, were identified as the victims of the crash by Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III on Friday afternoon. Hilbert would have turned 23 on Friday, Sauls said.

The crash happened about 11:05 p.m. and closed part of U.S. 17 near the Talmadge Bridge for about seven hours as the S.C. Highway Patrol investigated.

Anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle of interest should contact the Highway Patrol by calling 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.