Woman and dog hit by vehicle in Burton. Both were taken to local hospitals

A woman walking a dog was hit by a vehicle on Trask Parkway on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Burton Fire District.
Firefighters found both the woman and the dog lying on the parkway just before 7 p.m.
The woman was transported to a local hospital and the dog to an emergency veterinarian, the release said. Details about their injuries were not available on Thursday morning.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, the release said.
The accident happened near Detour Road and slowed traffic on Trask Parkway for about 45 minutes.
For the Burton Fire District, the accident was the third involving a vehicle and the second involving a pedestrian since Sunday.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the fire district reported that a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at Savannah Highway and Dogwood Street in Port Royal; the injured cyclist was transported to a local hospital.
Around 8 a.m. Sunday, the district responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road. The injuries in that accident were reported to be minor.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
