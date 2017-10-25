Beaufort County traffic cameras
Beaufort County traffic cameras

Traffic

Police SUV totaled after Tuesday crash along Bluffton Parkway

By Lisa Wilson And Caitlin Turner

lwilson@islandpacket.com

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 25, 2017 8:32 AM

An accident involving a Bluffton Police SUV was reported late Tuesday in Bluffton.

The crash happened at Simmonsville Road and the Bluffton Parkway, according to images captured from the Bluffton County traffic camera system.

Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the police department, said the S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that was reported around 9:30 p.m. Nelson said that no injuries were reported and that the police vehicle was totaled.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

