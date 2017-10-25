Police SUV totaled after Tuesday crash along Bluffton Parkway

An accident involving a Bluffton Police SUV was reported late Tuesday in Bluffton.
The crash happened at Simmonsville Road and the Bluffton Parkway, according to images captured from the Bluffton County traffic camera system.
Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the police department, said the S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that was reported around 9:30 p.m. Nelson said that no injuries were reported and that the police vehicle was totaled.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
