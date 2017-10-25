Bluffton man ID’d as victim in fatal crash with tractor-trailer

A Bluffton man has been identified as the victim in a fatal collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer last weekend in Charleston County.
Robert Roehl, 77, of Bluffton, was driving a Honda CR-V that slid under the 18-wheeler trailer on U.S. 17, WCBT television station reported. Roehl had been airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina, where he later died.
The wreck happened about 7 p.m. Saturday near Adams Run, just before the Colleton County line, according to The Post and Courier newspaper.
The newspaper reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and a passenger in the SUV was transported to Medical University of South Carolina by ambulance.
