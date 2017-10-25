Traffic

Bluffton man ID’d as victim in fatal crash with tractor-trailer

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 25, 2017 7:51 AM

A Bluffton man has been identified as the victim in a fatal collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer last weekend in Charleston County.

Robert Roehl, 77, of Bluffton, was driving a Honda CR-V that slid under the 18-wheeler trailer on U.S. 17, WCBT television station reported. Roehl had been airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina, where he later died.

The wreck happened about 7 p.m. Saturday near Adams Run, just before the Colleton County line, according to The Post and Courier newspaper.

The newspaper reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and a passenger in the SUV was transported to Medical University of South Carolina by ambulance.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter

    By April 2018, Beaufort County will upgrade 15 traffic signals along US 278 in Bluffton to a system that will make them more responsive in hopes of reducing traffic congestion.

Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter

Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter 1:07

Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter
Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.
Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:32

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

View More Video