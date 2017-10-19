1 person was trapped inside a vehicle in Bluffton after a crash

One person was trapped inside a vehicle after a crash on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Thursday afternoon, Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said.
The vehicle was off the roadway to the right off the eastbound side of Fording Island Road between Malphrus Road and Hilton Head National Drive around 6 p.m., a Beaufort County traffic camera showed. The majority of first responders appeared to have left the scene by about 6:20 p.m.
Realtime traffic information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol showed that the crash resulted in injuries, but no further information was immediately available.
