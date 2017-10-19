‘People do crazy, careless things out there’: Lowcountry driving school talks rule changes

More Videos 1:51 Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Take this quiz and see if you're right Pause 0:32 Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:47 Congress passed the Real ID law, but what does this mean for South Carolina? 0:32 Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two 1:29 Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront 1:10 Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 0:48 First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 1:03 Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 3:05 After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark 0:35 Hungry Lowcountry turtle tests his luck against young alligator Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Take this quiz and see if you're right This video is compiled of eight basic on-the-road questions to test drivers skills thanks to 123 Drive! Driving Academy's co-owner Doreen Haughton-James. The test is fast-paced, so be ready to push the pause button if you need more time to think about your answer. You're allowed one wrong answer and still pass. This video is compiled of eight basic on-the-road questions to test drivers skills thanks to 123 Drive! Driving Academy's co-owner Doreen Haughton-James. The test is fast-paced, so be ready to push the pause button if you need more time to think about your answer. You're allowed one wrong answer and still pass. Drew Martin Staff video, 123 Drive!

This video is compiled of eight basic on-the-road questions to test drivers skills thanks to 123 Drive! Driving Academy's co-owner Doreen Haughton-James. The test is fast-paced, so be ready to push the pause button if you need more time to think about your answer. You're allowed one wrong answer and still pass. Drew Martin Staff video, 123 Drive!