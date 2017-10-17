Lanes of I-95 in Jasper County will be limited most nights until February

There will be nightly, single-lane closures on I-95 in Jasper County from October to February, according to a Jasper County Emergency Services news release.
A safety improvement project involving the medians and shoulders of both the north and southbound lanes will stretch from mile marker 22 to mile marker 27 on the southbound side, according to the release. The work will be carried out in the “late evening and overnight” by Graham County Land Company.
Work began Oct. 9 and is scheduled to continue until Feb. 23, according to the release. Weather or other unexpected conditions could delay the project, but there will be no lane closures during national holidays.
