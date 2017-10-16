Screenshot
Screenshot Beaufort County traffic camera
Screenshot Beaufort County traffic camera

Traffic

Lane reopened after Hilton Head crash blocks traffic

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 16, 2017 5:53 PM

A Hilton Head Island crash on U.S. 278 temporarily blocked one lane of traffic Monday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.

The accident on William Hilton Parkway near Pembroke Drive shut down the left westbound lane of U.S. 278 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. The lane appeared to be reopened to traffic around 5:50 p.m., Beaufort County traffic cameras showed.

The nearest Beaufort County traffic camera showed an ambulance and traffic moving slowly around the scene shortly after the accident.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

    Drivers driving Interstate 95 in Jasper County will see workers creating a 55-foot clearance zone on the sides and median for a 33-mile stretch of the interstate.

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:32

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch
Many have died along I-95's Coffin Corridor in South Carolina. So why are their memorials being removed? 0:46

Many have died along I-95's Coffin Corridor in South Carolina. So why are their memorials being removed?
Friend of killed Hilton Head bicyclist asks for a sign … and receives one 1:03

Friend of killed Hilton Head bicyclist asks for a sign … and receives one

View More Video