Lane reopened after Hilton Head crash blocks traffic

A Hilton Head Island crash on U.S. 278 temporarily blocked one lane of traffic Monday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.
The accident on William Hilton Parkway near Pembroke Drive shut down the left westbound lane of U.S. 278 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. The lane appeared to be reopened to traffic around 5:50 p.m., Beaufort County traffic cameras showed.
The nearest Beaufort County traffic camera showed an ambulance and traffic moving slowly around the scene shortly after the accident.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
