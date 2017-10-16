Vehicle rolls over into a ditch along US 278 on Hilton Head Island

A vehicle rolled over into a ditch along U.S. 278 near Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island on Monday morning.
The single-vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 a.m., and no one was injured, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The county is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Monday. Drivers should be prepared for increased travel time. If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed, the advisory says.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
