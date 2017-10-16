Lanes cleared after early morning Lady’s Island Drive accident

Update: The accident has been cleared around 8:30 a.m. and traffic is moving normally through the area, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.
An accident slowed traffic Monday morning on Lady’s Island Drive at Rue Du Bois, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The northbound lane of Lady’s Island Drive was blocked for a time near Crystal Lake Park.
The county is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Monday. Drivers should be prepared for increased travel time. If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed, the advisory says.
