An accident was blocking the northbound lanes of Lady’s Island Drive on Monday morning.
An accident was blocking the northbound lanes of Lady’s Island Drive on Monday morning. Beaufort County traffic cameras
An accident was blocking the northbound lanes of Lady’s Island Drive on Monday morning. Beaufort County traffic cameras

Traffic

Lanes cleared after early morning Lady’s Island Drive accident

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 16, 2017 8:03 AM

Update: The accident has been cleared around 8:30 a.m. and traffic is moving normally through the area, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.

An accident slowed traffic Monday morning on Lady’s Island Drive at Rue Du Bois, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The northbound lane of Lady’s Island Drive was blocked for a time near Crystal Lake Park.

The county is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Monday. Drivers should be prepared for increased travel time. If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed, the advisory says.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

    Drivers driving Interstate 95 in Jasper County will see workers creating a 55-foot clearance zone on the sides and median for a 33-mile stretch of the interstate.

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:32

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch
Many have died along I-95's Coffin Corridor in South Carolina. So why are their memorials being removed? 0:46

Many have died along I-95's Coffin Corridor in South Carolina. So why are their memorials being removed?
Friend of killed Hilton Head bicyclist asks for a sign … and receives one 1:03

Friend of killed Hilton Head bicyclist asks for a sign … and receives one

View More Video