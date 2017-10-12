Walking this Bluffton road should soon be safer, but keep an eye out for lane closures

Starting Oct. 20, crews will begin a sidewalk installation project along a stretch of Buck Island Road in Bluffton, according to a town news release.
The roughly $66,000 project will add five-feet wide sidewalks along the road from Simmonsville Road to Kitty Road, the release said. The goal is to improve safety, connectivity, and walkability in the neighborhood.
Street lights will also be added as part of the project.
During construction, which is slated to finish late next month, temporary lane closures on Buck Island Road are expected to allow equipment to enter and exit the construction site, according to the release.
Residents who live within the construction area will have access to their homes during the project, the release said.
