Bluffton crash clears; lanes reopened

A Bluffton crash temporarily blocked Bluffton Parkway around 6 p.m. Wednesday, clearing up shortly around 6:45 p.m.
A T-bone accident at the Buck Island Road intersection shut down the eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton Police Department spokeswoman Joy Nelson said. Lanes were closed until a tow truck arrived to remove one of the damaged vehicles.
The crash was minor and did not result in any serious injuries, Nelson and Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter both confirmed.
First responders were on scene helping to direct traffic and rerouting vehicles from Bluffton Parkway onto Buck Island Road, Nelson said.
