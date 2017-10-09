Fort Stewart soldier killed in bicycle-vehicle crash Monday morning

A Fort Stewart soldier was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning as he rode his bicycle along a Georgia highway, according to Savannah television station WSAV.
The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Georgia Highway 119 near Fort Stewart’s Gate 5, a Georgia State Patrol trooper told the station.
According to the trooper, the soldier was heading toward the gate when he was hit by a Toyota Prius. The soldier was taken to Winn Army Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WSAV reports.
The soldier was not identified pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, according to WSAV.
Comments