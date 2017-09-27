A granite truck flipped early Wednesday morning and caused traffic delays in Bluffton.
A granite truck flipped early Wednesday morning and caused traffic delays in Bluffton. Bluffton Police Department
A granite truck flipped early Wednesday morning and caused traffic delays in Bluffton. Bluffton Police Department

Traffic

All lanes cleared after granite truck flips near SC 46 traffic circle in Bluffton

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 27, 2017 9:34 AM

All lanes are clear after a truck carrying granite flipped over early Wednesday morning and caused delays near the traffic circle at S.C. 170 and S.C. 46 in Bluffton, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

The scene was cleared around 12:20 p.m., according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The bar holding the granite in place malfunctioned and caused the incidient, according to Bluffton Police spokeswoman Joy Nelson.

One eastbound lane of S.C. 46 was blocked, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic was slow-moving in the area Wednesday morning as only one lane remained open until the scene was cleared.

No injuries have been reported, according to Nelson.

Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278 0:52

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278
Bluffton makes room for parking in Old Town 0:40

Bluffton makes room for parking in Old Town
US 278 to Hilton Head now open after Irma 0:44

US 278 to Hilton Head now open after Irma

View More Video