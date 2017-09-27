All lanes cleared after granite truck flips near SC 46 traffic circle in Bluffton

All lanes are clear after a truck carrying granite flipped over early Wednesday morning and caused delays near the traffic circle at S.C. 170 and S.C. 46 in Bluffton, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
The scene was cleared around 12:20 p.m., according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The bar holding the granite in place malfunctioned and caused the incidient, according to Bluffton Police spokeswoman Joy Nelson.
One eastbound lane of S.C. 46 was blocked, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
Traffic was slow-moving in the area Wednesday morning as only one lane remained open until the scene was cleared.
No injuries have been reported, according to Nelson.
