Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Traffic

Hilton Head Island cyclist injured in truck crash dies 2 days later

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 24, 2017 5:43 PM

A Hilton Head Island man struck while on his bike on Mathews Drive Thursday afternoon has died.

Matthew Wicker died at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah on Saturday, according to Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen. Wicker’s age was not immediately available.

Wicker sustained a “serious head injury” and was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah from the Hilton Head Airport after he was struck around 1:45 p.m. Thursday by a dark green Ford F250 on Mathews Drive near William Hilton Parkway, Lt. Col. Bill Neill with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

When deputies arrived on scene at the crash, Wicker was conscious, but could only tell them his first name, Neill said. Neill added that Wicker was riding in the roadway at the time of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278 0:52

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278
Bluffton makes room for parking in Old Town 0:40

Bluffton makes room for parking in Old Town
US 278 to Hilton Head now open after Irma 0:44

US 278 to Hilton Head now open after Irma

View More Video