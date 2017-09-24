Hilton Head Island cyclist injured in truck crash dies 2 days later

A Hilton Head Island man struck while on his bike on Mathews Drive Thursday afternoon has died.
Matthew Wicker died at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah on Saturday, according to Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen. Wicker’s age was not immediately available.
Wicker sustained a “serious head injury” and was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah from the Hilton Head Airport after he was struck around 1:45 p.m. Thursday by a dark green Ford F250 on Mathews Drive near William Hilton Parkway, Lt. Col. Bill Neill with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
When deputies arrived on scene at the crash, Wicker was conscious, but could only tell them his first name, Neill said. Neill added that Wicker was riding in the roadway at the time of the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
