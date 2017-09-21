Expect delays on this Hilton Head road starting Friday

Construction work will begin on Spanish Wells Road between William Hilton Parkway and Thomas Cohen Drive at 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017,according to a release from Preferred Materials.
Preferred Materials and UIG have scheduled work on the Jarvis Creek Bridge. Single lane closures are planed, and there will be flagging of traffic in both directions, the release said.
The date of construction could be delayed or advanced because of weather or field conditions. The release also said drivers are advised to use caution and to expect delays in the work area.
The release does not specify when the construction work will be completed.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Comments