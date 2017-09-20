Roadwork expected to cause traffic delays on this busy Bluffton street

Road improvements along a stretch of Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton are expected to cause traffic delays starting Thursday.
The southbound lanes of Buckwalter Parkway will be restricted to one lane traffic between Parkside Drive and Buckwalter Place Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 13, according to a news release from contractor Cleland Site Prep.
Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to use caution in the area and to be aware of equipment and crews.
The public is also asked to notice traffic control signs, reductions in speed limit, new traffic patterns, and message board information, according to the release.
Comments