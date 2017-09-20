US 278 lane closures continue after crash hurts dump truck driver

A medical helicopter landed on U.S. 278 near St. Gregory Drive and temporarily blocked all lanes after a dump truck overturned just after noon. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
The truck’s driver was the only victim. He was briefly trapped in the wreckage but has been freed and is being flown to an area hospital, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District.
St. Gregory Drive will be closed until further notice and traffic will be down to two lanes on westbound U.S. 278, Hunter said. Eastbound U.S. 278 was back open by 2 p.m.
Drivers are urged to use caution.
This story will be updated.
