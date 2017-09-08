2 killed, 1 injured Thursday on I-16 after tractor trailer, pickup crash

A crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 16 in Georgia killed two people, injured a third, and partially blocked the roadways for several hours, according to reports from WTGS FOX28.
The crash at vapproximately 3 p.m. crash closed the interstate close to exits 98 near the Candler and Emanuel county lines, rerouting Highway 46 west, according to a Sheriff’s Office advisory posted to Facebook.
A tractor trailer collided with a pickup truck, causing the tractor trailer to flip and catch fire, WTOC reported.
The drivers of both vehicles were killed. The passenger of the pickup truck was pulled to safety, according to WTOC reports.
The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Norise Crawford Irvin of Bulloch County, Ga. The tractor trailer driver was not identified as of late Thursday night, WTOC reported.
