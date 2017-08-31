Bluffton crash cleared; southbound lanes reopened

An afternoon crash on Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton blocked several lanes of traffic on Thursday.
The crash occurred a short time after 5 p.m. at Lake Point Drive and blocked all southbound lanes of traffic at the intersection, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory. Lanes were reopened to traffic shortly after 6 p.m.
Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said the crash resulted in very minor injuries and he did not believe anyone was transported to the hospital.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
