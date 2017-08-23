Expect heightened police presence on US 278 and SC 170 in wake of fatal car crashes

More Videos 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. Pause 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:37 In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:41 Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 0:25 Man arrested after hit and run in North Carolina 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. The Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are cracking down on traffic violations along U.S. 278 and S.C. 170 during a four-day operation in light the two recent fatal crashes. The Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are cracking down on traffic violations along U.S. 278 and S.C. 170 during a four-day operation in light the two recent fatal crashes. Delayna Earley Staff video

The Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are cracking down on traffic violations along U.S. 278 and S.C. 170 during a four-day operation in light the two recent fatal crashes. Delayna Earley Staff video