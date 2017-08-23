Expect heightened police presence on US 278 and SC 170 in wake of fatal car crashes

The Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are leading a four-day traffic enforcement operation where motorists who break traffic laws will be targeted and ticketed.
They are being assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Hardeeville Police Department and S.C. Highway Patrol.
Expect to see more police vehicles along U.S. 278 and S.C. 170 during these days.
“We had two fatal accidents along Highway 278 in three weeks this summer. Motorists need to know they can’t disobey the speed limit, or any other moving violation and get away with it. If this means we need to get out there and write tickets for the public to learn, that’s what we are going to do,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning.
The enforcement operation will take place during these days:
- Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Aug 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The enforcement will focus on South Carolina state laws with an emphasis on traffic moving violations, equipment violations and texting while driving.
