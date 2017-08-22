In the wake of two fatal crashes, expect police crackdown on these major Beaufort County roads

Drivers should slow down and be alert as area law enforcement targets traffic violations in response to two fatal crashes along U.S. 278 in the last three weeks.

Motorists who break the law will be targeted in the four-day traffic enforcement operation led by the Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office along U.S. 278 and S.C. 170, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.

The departments will also be assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardeeville Police Department and S.C. Highway Patrol.

“We had two fatal accidents along Highway 278 in three weeks this summer,” Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning said. “Motorists need to know they can’t disobey the speed limit, or any other moving violation and get away with it. If this means we need to get out there and write tickets for the public to learn, that’s what we are going to do.”

Jesse Floyd, a 27-year-old Hilton Head Island elementary school teacher, and her unborn child died July 26, 2017, in a crash at U.S. 278 and Buck Island Road.

Eun Bu Kim, 61, of Bluffton was killed in an Aug. 13, 2017, crash on U.S. 278 near Hampton Parkway.

The enforcement will focus on state laws with an emphasis on traffic moving violations, equipment violations and texting while driving.

The operation will be conducted during the following days and times:

▪ Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

▪ Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.