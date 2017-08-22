After truck jackknifes, traffic creeps along on I-95 north near Hardeeville

Traffic continues to creep along Interstate 95 north near Hardeeville on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, after reports of a jack-knifed truck in the roadway just before Exit 5 near the Georgia border, according area radio reports.
Just after 8 a.m., S.C. Department of Transportation real-time incident maps showed a collision that left the northbound lanes blocked on I-95 about a mile south of the exit.
Minutes later, the department tweeted that lanes had been cleared.
S.C. Highway Patrol’s real-time incident website updated at 8:18 to indicate a collision without injuries.
Just before 8:25 a.m., SCDOT maps showed continued traffic congestion in the area, with average speeds of 5 mph.
This story will be updated.
Comments