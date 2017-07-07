One person was taken to the hospital after a truck overturned in the marsh on westbound U.S. 278 near the Hilton Head bridges around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The wreck caused a backup, but by 8 a.m., the truck had been removed from the marsh and westbound tra Jay Karr Staff video
One person was taken to the hospital after a truck overturned in the marsh on westbound U.S. 278 near the Hilton Head bridges around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The wreck caused a backup, but by 8 a.m., the truck had been removed from the marsh and westbound tra Jay Karr Staff video

Traffic

July 07, 2017 6:32 AM

Driver hospitalized after overturned truck discovered in marsh near Hilton Head bridges

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his pickup truck reportedly drove into the marsh and overturned near the Hilton Head Island Bridges on Friday morning, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.

Both lanes were open again by 8 a.m. after the crash happened a little after 6 a.m.

The district was at the scene of the crash around 6:20 a.m. No one was entrapped in the wreckage, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the fire district.

The driver may have fallen asleep before the truck flipped “a few times” and ended up in the marsh, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office,.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Related stories from The Island Packet

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scene of overturned truck in marsh near Hilton Head bridges on Friday morning

View More Video