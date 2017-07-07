Driver hospitalized after overturned truck discovered in marsh near Hilton Head bridges

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his pickup truck reportedly drove into the marsh and overturned near the Hilton Head Island Bridges on Friday morning, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.

Both lanes were open again by 8 a.m. after the crash happened a little after 6 a.m.

The district was at the scene of the crash around 6:20 a.m. No one was entrapped in the wreckage, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the fire district.

The driver may have fallen asleep before the truck flipped “a few times” and ended up in the marsh, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office,.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.