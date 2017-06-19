Traffic

June 19, 2017 1:44 PM

Lanes open after 3-vehicle crash, 2-vehicle hit and run reported on U.S. 278

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Two crashes reported within minutes of each other Monday on eastbound U.S. 278 led to injuries and traffic delays.

The crashes happened around 1:10 p.m. and officers remain at the scenes, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.

One of the crashes involved three vehicles and happened near the Dairy Queen near the intersection with Buck Island Road and resulted in injuries, Nelson said.

The second crash, a hit and run, involved two vehicles near Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q, Nelson said.

Information on any possible injuries has not yet been released.

The center and right lanes were blocked at U.S. 278 and Plantation Business Park before they were reopened around 1:50 p.m.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Moped rider killed on Hilton Head, crash debris remains

Moped rider killed on Hilton Head, crash debris remains 0:44

Moped rider killed on Hilton Head, crash debris remains
What were all those trucks with orange traffic cones doing on the highway? 1:05

What were all those trucks with orange traffic cones doing on the highway?
EMAS in action: How does this technology keep planes from crashing? 0:47

EMAS in action: How does this technology keep planes from crashing?

View More Video