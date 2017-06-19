Lanes open after 3-vehicle crash, 2-vehicle hit and run reported on U.S. 278

Two crashes reported within minutes of each other Monday on eastbound U.S. 278 led to injuries and traffic delays.
The crashes happened around 1:10 p.m. and officers remain at the scenes, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.
One of the crashes involved three vehicles and happened near the Dairy Queen near the intersection with Buck Island Road and resulted in injuries, Nelson said.
The second crash, a hit and run, involved two vehicles near Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q, Nelson said.
Information on any possible injuries has not yet been released.
The center and right lanes were blocked at U.S. 278 and Plantation Business Park before they were reopened around 1:50 p.m.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
