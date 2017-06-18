These Hilton Head Island lanes will be closed to traffic on Monday

A couple areas on Hilton Head Island will experience lane closures on Monday for road work - one during the day and one through the night.
There will be a single lane closure on the southbound side of Spanish Wells Road between William Hilton Parkway and Thomas Cohen Drive during the day, according to a Preferred Materials, Inc. news release. Workers will direct traffic in the area with flags.
A guardrail will be installed along William Hilton Parkway as part of a new emergency vehicle access in the works for the Palmetto Dunes area overnight on Monday, according to a Town of Hilton Head Island news release. The right lane of westbound U.S. 278 Business just past Queens Folly road will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, if not sooner, according to the release.
Use caution when driving in these areas on Monday, keep an eye out for road workers and be prepared for traffic delays.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
