Traffic flowing again following Hilton Head crash at US 278 and Squire Pope Road

A crash on U.S. 278 near Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island that snarled traffic Friday morning has been cleared.
The incident occurred in front of The Crazy Crab restaurant.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 11 a.m. that the left eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 278 were blocked from the incident.
The office sent out another tweet about 40 minutes later saying all lanes were open and that traffic was moving again.
Earlier, county cameras on Hilton Head Island showed traffic backing up near the wreck. Eastbound traffic on U.S. 278 was slowed all the way back to the Hilton Head bridge.
