One dead after Hilton Head vehicle-moped crash Wednesday night

The driver of a moped was killed Wednesday night on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island in a crash with a vehicle.
The moped was headed east near the Wild Horse Road intersection when the driver attempted to turn left onto Wild Horse around 8:35 p.m. and was struck by a west bound 2017 Hyundai Elantra, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The moped driver was ejected and taken to an area hospital where he or she died.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
