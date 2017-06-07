Why you may soon feel safer taking off and landing at the Hilton Head Island Airport

More Videos 0:40 Big waves on Hilton Head: Hurricane Irma surf report for Friday Pause 1:51 5 things you need to know before an evacuation 0:50 Overturned semi brings I-95 southbound to a standstill 0:46 What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:51 Hurry up and wait: Here's a look at the hurricane evacuation traffic on I-95 in Jasper County 0:41 Where will she go? Watch Hurricane Irma move through the Atlantic 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:13 Should I stay or should I go? Lowcountry locals talk hurricane evacuation plans 0:51 Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA 0:35 Evacuation route for Hilton Head Island residents Video Link copy Embed Code copy

EMAS in action: How does this technology keep planes from crashing? Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) is a crushable material used to stop runaway airplanes. The system is in use at 67 U.S. airports including South Carolina's Greenville Downtown Airport, where it stopped a jet from crashing in July 2006. Here's how it works. Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) is a crushable material used to stop runaway airplanes. The system is in use at 67 U.S. airports including South Carolina's Greenville Downtown Airport, where it stopped a jet from crashing in July 2006. Here's how it works. Ashley Jean Reese Photos submitted by Greenville Downtown Airport

