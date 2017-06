A car left eastbound U.S. 278 around 10 a.m. Tuesday and landed in Mackays Creek marsh near the foot of the Hilton Head Island bridge. A Beaufort County Sheriff Deputy believed the car went airborne as there were no track marks left in the marsh grass. The driver, who did not want to be identified or go on video, was uninjured but shaken and was disappointed that she received a ticket from the SC Highway Patrol, who was handling the one-car accident.