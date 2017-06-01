Lanes along stretch of May River Road in Bluffton will be temporarily closed next week for utility work near the roadway.
Lanes along stretch of May River Road in Bluffton will be temporarily closed next week for utility work near the roadway. Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com
Lanes along stretch of May River Road in Bluffton will be temporarily closed next week for utility work near the roadway. Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com

Traffic

June 01, 2017 8:59 AM

Bluffton’s May River Road lanes to close. Here’s when and where to expect delays

Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

Lanes along stretch of May River Road in Bluffton will be temporarily closed next week for utility work near the roadway.

The closures, expected to be mainly during nighttime hours, are scheduled from Tuesday through Thursday between Red Cedar and Pin Oak streets, according to a news release from project contractor Prefered Materials, Inc.

The construction work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled, the release said.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are asked to be cautious of crews and equipments when driving in the area.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this motorcycle burn on Hilton Head

Watch this motorcycle burn on Hilton Head 0:24

Watch this motorcycle burn on Hilton Head
Drone footage shows Saturday's Memorial Day weekend traffic arriving on Hilton Head 0:35

Drone footage shows Saturday's Memorial Day weekend traffic arriving on Hilton Head
Do you drive a golf cart on the street in South Carolina? Here are 9 things you should know. 0:37

Do you drive a golf cart on the street in South Carolina? Here are 9 things you should know.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos