Bluffton’s May River Road lanes to close. Here’s when and where to expect delays

Lanes along stretch of May River Road in Bluffton will be temporarily closed next week for utility work near the roadway.
The closures, expected to be mainly during nighttime hours, are scheduled from Tuesday through Thursday between Red Cedar and Pin Oak streets, according to a news release from project contractor Prefered Materials, Inc.
The construction work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled, the release said.
Motorists should expect traffic delays and are asked to be cautious of crews and equipments when driving in the area.
Comments