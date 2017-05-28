As holiday traffic builds up, so do dangerous driving conditions

Holiday weekends bring more traffic. Added traffic can make roads more dangerous.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to be ready for the traffic this Memorial Day weekend and to drive safely, according to a department news release. Even more drivers are predicted to be in the region this weekend than in past years and the number of statewide highway fatalities is already above where it was at this time last year; 383 compared to 380, according to the release. Last year, there were eight South Carolina highway fatalities on Memorial Day weekend.

A statewide focus will be on driving under the influence, distracted driving, speed and safety belts this weekend, according to the release. The department has been using the vintage Highways or Dieways campaign in addition to the Buckle Up, S.C. campaign.

“Many people remember how impactful the Highways or Dieways campaign was when it debuted some 30 years ago,” Director Leroy Smith said. “We brought back those retro spots on social media, reminding motorists of the importance of making the right choices on the road, such as buckling up, obeying the speed limit and designating a sober driver.”

It’s also important to keep an eye out for pedestrians, bicyclists, moped riders and motorcyclists throughout the year, but especially during the summer months, the release said.

“Our primary message this Memorial Day weekend is to avoid distractions, designate a sober driver and obey the speed limit,” Col. Michael Oliver said. “With the increased law enforcement presence this weekend, we are also reminding motorists to yield to emergency vehicles and move over when they see first responders and law enforcement.”

Drivers can call *HP to report aggressive or impaired driving behaviors, such as excessive speed, weaving in and out of lanes, driving well below the speed limit or ignoring traffic signals, according to the release.