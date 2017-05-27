Drivers should be prepared for daytime lane closures on Keans Neck Road (S-7-38) in Beaufort Count starting May 30.
The lanes will be closed traveling East between Highway 21 and Kinloch Road (S-7-43) for about three miles, according to a release from Preferred Materials.
Preferred Materials will be conducting road paving activities installing daily single lane closures. The start date is a target date and may be delayed or advanced due to weather and field conditions.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments