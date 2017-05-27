Lane closures on Deerfield Road to begin next week

Lanes will be closed on Deerfield Road (US-321) in Jasper County; traveling North and South starting May 31.
Lane closures will be for about 5.4 miles between Church Road and Bush Road, a release from Preferred Materials states.
Preferred Materials will be conducting daily roadwork activities and installing single lane closures with flagging operations on Deerfield Road.
This date is a target date and may be delayed or advanced due to weather and field conditions.
Teresa Moss
