May 27, 2017 4:51 PM

Lane closures on Deerfield Road to begin next week

By Teresa Moss

Lanes will be closed on Deerfield Road (US-321) in Jasper County; traveling North and South starting May 31.

Lane closures will be for about 5.4 miles between Church Road and Bush Road, a release from Preferred Materials states.

Preferred Materials will be conducting daily roadwork activities and installing single lane closures with flagging operations on Deerfield Road.

This date is a target date and may be delayed or advanced due to weather and field conditions.

