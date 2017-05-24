Is your main ride a golf cart? Here are the rules you need to know to cruise SC legally

Many Lowcountry residents rely on golf carts for their daily transportation.
Golf carts seem less dangerous than the typical motor vehicle. They can’t go nearly as fast, for one.
But don’t be fooled.
Golf carts can still cause serious injuries, according to the Beaufort Police Department, .
The carts typically aren’t equipped with the safety features one would find on a motor vehicle — seat belts and air bags among them.
Despite what you may have heard, those driving a golf cart on public roads are subject to the basic traffic rules and regulations that apply to larger vehicles.
Here are some things to know:
▪ Trying to avoid a DUI? Better find a designated driver or walk home. According to South Carolina state law, it’s illegal to operate a golf cart while under the influence.
▪ How old do you have to be? In South Carolina, drivers must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license.
▪ Do you have to register the cart? Golf carts must be registered and permitted. These permits must be renewed every five years, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Permits can be purchased at any SCDMV office. Owners must fill out a registration form, provide a valid driver’s license and pay a $5 fee.
▪ What about insurance? Golf cart owners must have liability insurance if they want to drive on the road. Proof of insurance is also required to obtain a permit from the DMV.
Once a permit is obtained, golf carts can be driven:
- During daylight hours only.
- On secondary streets with speed limits lower than 35 mph within four miles of the registered address.
- On secondary street with speed limits lower than 35 mph within four miles of a point of ingress or egress to a gated community.
- On an island not accessible by bridge for normal motor vehicles.
While golf carts are supposed to remain on roads with a speed limit under 35 mph, drivers are allowed to use intersections to cross streets where the speed limit is higher.
When driving a golf cart on a public street or highway, the driver must carry:
- Their driver’s license.
- Proof of liability insurance.
- The SCDMV registration certificate.
Golf cart drivers should follow traffic laws when driving on the street — stay off the sidewalks, stop at stop signs and stop lights, and drive on the right side of the road.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
