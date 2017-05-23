A car left eastbound U.S. 278 around 10 a.m. Tuesday and landed in Bluffton marsh near the Hilton Head Island bridge. According to Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter, no one was injured in the accident seriously enough to require hospitalization. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com
A car left eastbound U.S. 278 around 10 a.m. Tuesday and landed in Bluffton marsh near the Hilton Head Island bridge. According to Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter, no one was injured in the accident seriously enough to require hospitalization. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Traffic

May 23, 2017 10:19 AM

Car drives into Bluffton marsh; no serious injuries

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

A vehicle is in the marsh off eastbound U.S. 278 near the Hilton Head Island bridge in Bluffton, the Bluffton Township Fire District said.

The white car could be seen on a Beaufort County traffic camera about 30 or 40 feet into the marsh around 10 a.m.

The fire department and law enforcement officers are on the scene. Eastbound travelers should expect possible delays, fire district spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said.

No patients were transported to the hospital, Hunter said.

This story will be updated.

Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Car drives into marsh off US 278

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos