Car drives into Bluffton marsh; no serious injuries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:32 Friends, family paddle out to honor Hilton Head teen killed in crash Pause 0:47 Car drives into marsh off US 278 1:20 Alcohol on Hilton Head's beaches: yea or nay? 2:45 Beaufort County Council votes down Hilton Head National zoning request 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:47 Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 0:23 Large alligator removed from Bluffton neighborhood 0:38 How likely are you to get ticketed for texting while driving in Beaufort County? 1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country 0:33 Pete's final performance: Days before death, Bluffton stroke victim performs at hospital Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A car left eastbound U.S. 278 around 10 a.m. Tuesday and landed in Bluffton marsh near the Hilton Head Island bridge. According to Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter, no one was injured in the accident seriously enough to require hospitalization. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

A car left eastbound U.S. 278 around 10 a.m. Tuesday and landed in Bluffton marsh near the Hilton Head Island bridge. According to Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter, no one was injured in the accident seriously enough to require hospitalization. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com