Car drives into Bluffton marsh; no serious injuries

A vehicle is in the marsh off eastbound U.S. 278 near the Hilton Head Island bridge in Bluffton, the Bluffton Township Fire District said.
The white car could be seen on a Beaufort County traffic camera about 30 or 40 feet into the marsh around 10 a.m.
The fire department and law enforcement officers are on the scene. Eastbound travelers should expect possible delays, fire district spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said.
No patients were transported to the hospital, Hunter said.
This story will be updated.
