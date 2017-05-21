Traffic lights malfunctioning at Hwy. 278 and Buck Island Rd.

The traffic lights at Hwy. 278 and Buck Island Rd. are malfunctioning.
Drivers are encountering flashing red and flashing yellow lights at the intersection.
Officers will not be dispatched to direct traffic at the intersection, according to Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson.
“The county traffic engineer deputy has been told to reset the light,” Nelson said.
According to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, drivers should always treat a flashing red light as a stop sign, coming to a complete stop and proceeding when it is safe to do so.
A flashing yellow light means to proceed with caution — slow down to “a safe and reasonable speed,” according to SCDMV.
Bluffton police officers arrived at the intersection shortly after 2:30 p.m. to respond to what appeared to be a minor two-vehicle crash.
The vehicles remained parked on the median around 3 p.m.
The far left westbound lane was partially blocked from the incident.
