No charges in Fripp Island-Hunting Island bridge crash that sent two to hospital

No charges have been filed in the two-vehicle, head-on crash that led to two drivers being taken to the hospital late Thrsday after a crash on the bridge between Fripp and Hunting Islands.
The crash happened around 10:20 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office release.
One driver was trapped in the wreckage until crews could free him and fly him by helicopter to a hospital, the release said.
The second driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Southern had not yet learned of the driver’s condition as of Friday afternoon.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments