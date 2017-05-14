Read this before driving US 278 early this week

Beginning Sunday evening, parts of William Hilton Parkway will undergo nightly lane closures for construction.
Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., construction crews will be working to “improve and lengthen” turn lanes for Queens Folly and Beach City roads, according to a Town of Hilton Head Island news release.
Work is expected to be finished by Tuesday morning.
The left lane of U.S. 278 East will be closed between Shelter Cove Town Centre and Queens Folly Road overnight on Sunday, according to the release.
The right lane of U.S. 278 West will be closed between Northridge Drive and Beach City Road overnight on Monday, according to the release.
Anyone driving in these areas during the construction is urged to use caution and be prepared for brief delays.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments