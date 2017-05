Guess what you can now do legally on Daufuskie in the dark?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire Pause 1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 1:00 Need ideas for Mother's Day? Try this Hilton Head shop 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:59 4-vehicle crash brings Beaufort traffic to a halt 0:21 F/A-18s launch and refuel, mid-air 0:52 Types of sea turtles that nest in South Carolina 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 2:41 ‘They raped me’: 911 call from marsh records Beaufort girl’s cry for help 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A few Bluffton residents shared their gut-reactions on June 8, 2016, to new law signed by S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley earlier that week allowing South Carolina residents to drive their golf carts on local roads as long as the cart is equipped with front and rear lights. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com