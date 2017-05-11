More details emerge in I-16, Chatham Parkway police chase that ended in fire

The dramatic crash Wednesday afternoon on Chatham Parkway following a high-speed police chase down I-16 in Savannah started with a routine traffic stop, according to WTOC.
The suspect is now in police custody.
Georgia State Patrol stopped Terry Lee Mott on the interstate in Bryan County. WTOC reports Mott was asked to step to the rear of the vehicle, but instead jumped back into his pickup truck and drove off.
State troopers followed.
According to WTOC, the troopers made a decision to end the chase after they turned on Chatham Parkway, hoping to avoid a section of the road currently under construction.
The trooper used what’s known as a PIT — or precision immobilization technique — maneuver to end the chase, WTOC reports.
GSP Sgt. First Class Chris Nease told Fox 28 the move involved the trooper matching speeds with the suspect, making “real light contact,” and then turning the wheel, forcing the suspect’s vehicle to “spin out.”
In this case, Mott’s vehicle didn’t just spin out.
The pickup truck flipped over, landed on its back in a ditch and started smoking, according to WTOC.
Witnesses inside the nearby Shell gas station told WTOC that debris “started raining everywhere” following the crash. They said the gas station owner’s car was hit by debris, and they saw a tire fly into a nearby shopping center.
No serious injuries resulted from the crash.
Mott was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was taken into police custody. Police are unsure why Mott ran from the troopers, WTOC reported.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments