Traffic

May 10, 2017 3:35 PM

Savannah police chase ends in fiery highway crash

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

According to WTGS FOX 28, a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Chatham Parkway in Savannah shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Fox News affiliate reported the car chase ended with the suspect’s car flipping over and catching fire.

WJCL reports a Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in the chase.

A Facebook Live video by a WJCL reporter showed significant damage to the front end of the GSP cruiser. The trooper involved was alert and walking around the scene, according to the video.

The WJCL reporter says the condition of the driver of the pursued video is unknown at this time.

Multiple police agencies responded to the incident, according to Fox 28.

Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley

