Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire

A passerby stopped to record these edited scenes from a two-vehicle collision around 9:40 p.m. Monday on the bridge to Hilton Head Island. One person was hospitalized with injuries, according the Bluffton Township Frie District.
Video by Hamilton Powell Submitted
A new stoplight, necessary to accommodate traffic expected when the new Wal-Mart Super Center opens on May 17, 2017, has been put up at the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Airport Circle and is nearly ready. Full activation is scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2017.

The $4 million South Carolina Welcome Center in Hardeeville officially opened on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 on Interstate 95 at the South Carolina border. Besides paper maps and vending machines that are now indoors, here are six new devices, gadgets or family rooms that we thought travelers would appreciate when stopping for a bathroom break or to ask for directions.

A stretch of May River Road's speed limit has been reduced by 10 mph to 30 mph in Bluffton starting Monday, May 1, 2017. The new speed limit is permanent. A press release stated that the Deputy Town Manager Scott Marshall will alert drivers to the speed limit change through message boards, new signage and posts to social media. We just wanted you to know too.

Tourists and locals from both north and south of the Broad River give their opinion about the proposed 12 cent tax increase that, if passed, will provide funds to fix the roads in South Carolina.

A trailer sits on its side at mile marker 14 as northbound Interstate 95 traffic flies by on Wed., April 19, 2017. Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, with the SC Highway Patrol, says an incident report was filed Monday, April 17, 2017 after the tractor trailer driver pulled over for an issue with his rig. The trailer tipped over as the soft ground gave way. According to Southern, there were no injuries and no citations issued. Star Garage, based out of Hardeeville, is expected to remove the trailer with its load of pickles on Thursday, April 20, 2017. When told it was carrying a load of pickles, Southern said, "(we) had a pig truck in the upstate tip over and that was a stinky situation."

Planned bridge maintenance by the SC Department of Transportation on Woods Memorial Bridge will start at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The DOT will reduce the bridge to one lane. Engineers are asking drivers to consider an alternate route. Damage caused by Tuesday's wreck may coincide with this closure but could not be confirmed by Tuesday afternoon. The bridge is expected to reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017.

