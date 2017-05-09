Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire

A trailer sits on its side at mile marker 14 as northbound Interstate 95 traffic flies by on Wed., April 19, 2017. Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, with the SC Highway Patrol, says an incident report was filed Monday, April 17, 2017 after the tractor trailer driver pulled over for an issue with his rig. The trailer tipped over as the soft ground gave way. According to Southern, there were no injuries and no citations issued. Star Garage, based out of Hardeeville, is expected to remove the trailer with its load of pickles on Thursday, April 20, 2017. When told it was carrying a load of pickles, Southern said, "(we) had a pig truck in the upstate tip over and that was a stinky situation."