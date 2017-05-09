If you drive US 278, you may want to attend this meeting

Beaufort County is hosting a public information session on the upcoming U.S. 278 widening and Jenkins Island roadway improvement projects.
The open house is set for 5 p.m. on May 23 at Hilton Head Island High School, 70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island, according to a county news release.
Attendees can view maps and display boards and a county project team will make a formal presentation at 6 p.m.
The project consists of widening U.S. 278 to six lanes, installation of traffic signals, and median upgrades at the intersections of Blue Heron Point Road and Jenkins Island Road.
For more information, contact the Beaufort County Traffic and Transportation Engineering Department at 843-255-2940.
