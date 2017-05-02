Crash on Broad River Bridge is now clear

A crash reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on S.C. 170 on the Broad River Bridge that caused delays for drivers is now clear.
The crash left “considerable debris” in the eastbound lanes of S.C. 170, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
According to a Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management tweet, all lanes are now open.
Information on how many vehicles were involved in the crash and any possible injuries has not yet been released.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments