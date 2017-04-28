Injured Hilton Head Island cyclist identified; search continues for hit-and-run driver

A local bicyclist remained hospitalized Friday as S.C. Highway Patrol investigators continued searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and severely injured him late Wednesday night.

Derryn Jones, a 62-year old Hilton Head Island resident, was hit around 11 p.m. on Marshland Road in the area of Evelina Road, the Highway Patrol said.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said Friday that it is unclear whether Jones was on a path or the roadway when he was hit.

“We are still seeking the vehicle” that hit Jones, Southern said.

Investigators believe that vehicle to be a 2002 to 2005 Ford Explorer, possibly with XLT, Eddie Bauer or Limited Edition trim.

The exact color of the vehicle is unknown, but the Explorer may have damage on the front passenger side bumper and fender area. It could also be missing part of the wheel trim and fog lamp bevel.

“Even if its just the smallest tip, that can still help solve a case,” Southern said. “Don’t hesitate to give us a call.”

Anyone with information about the collision, suspect vehicle or driver should call the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.

Anonymous tips can also be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Last year, 11 bicycle and pedestrian fatalities were reported in Beaufort County, nearly double of any of the previous 10 years, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics.

Three of the 11 victims from last year included three cyclists who died on Hilton Head Island.

One cyclist fatality has been reported so far this year on the island. Deweese Weaver, 78, died at the scene when she was struck on William Hilton Parkway on Feb. 16, authorities said.